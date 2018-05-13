Dalit Chief Minister For Karnataka? Siddaramaiah Says "Fine By Me" Predicting a split verdict, exit polls said yesterday that HD Deve Gowda, the chief of Janata Dal Secular, will emerge as the kingmaker.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said he was ready to make way for a Dalit for the state's top post if the party high command so desired. The comment from the Chief Minister - who has repeatedly expressed confidence about a Congress victory - is seen as the first sign of the party prepping for a split verdict in the assembly elections and anticipating the demands of former prime minister and JD(S)' HD Deve Gowda.Predicting a split verdict, exit polls on Saturday said that HD Deve Gowda, the chief of Janata Dal Secular, will emerge as the kingmaker. The former Prime Minister has given a strict no-no to a tie up with the BJP. His party said it is the Congress' "responsibility" to reach out if it did not get majority.While Mr Deve Gowda's earlier experience of a tie-up with the BJP after the 2008 assembly elections had ended badly, party insiders indicated that his antipathy to Congress is limited to Mr Siddaramaiah. In 2005, Mr Gowda had sacked Mr Siddaramaiah from JD(S), after which he had joined the Congress.For Mr Deve Gowda's support to the Congress, Mr Siddaramaiah's exit from the top post is seen as a quid pro quo.Yesterday, Mr Siddaramaiah 's minister DK Sivakumar indicated that the question of chief ministership is open. In an interview with NDTV, the power minister, who is the richest member in the state assembly, said, "We will decide who will be Chief Minister later. But Siddaramaiah is our leader".The state Congress has a strong presence of Dalit leaders, foremost among whom are Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara. Mr Sivakumar, who shares his Vokkaliga roots with Mr Deve Gowda, has good relations with the former Prime Minister. Asked if he would be amenable to negotiations with the JD(S), Mr Sivakumar was guarded. "Don't want to discuss this further. But the Congress will form government," he said.Mr Siddaramaiah had earlier said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had persuaded him to contest this assembly election. Today, he said this was his last election, "come what may".