Potholes, Not Politics, To Be Major Deciding Factor In Karnataka Poll Verdict 2018

Over 3.5 crore people voted in the Karnataka elections amid an adrenaline-filled campaign that had the BJP and the Congress vying for votes. However instead of politics, power and publicity, potholes will be a major deciding factor for some voters. Civic issues have for long taken a backseat in the IT hub of the country. And in spite of big names and bigger promises many voters have made up their mind that nothing will sway them from voting for the right issues.Infrastructure, traffic, garbage, pollution and of course, potholes will be a deciding factor in the 2018 Karnataka elections . The state capital Bengaluru has been in headlines after people lost their lives in accidents due to potholes. In one week, three people lost their lives. One woman, Radha Ajanappa, lost her life after being thrown under the wheels of a truck while she was riding pillion.A huge outrage followed the many deaths and pushed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order officials to quickly fix all potholes. Officials had then indicated there were over 15,000 potholes that need to be filled. There are many a stretches filled with garbage that get filled with water by a little rain. Rain also makes the traffic come to a halt, which incidentally also hours before the day of voting. Many voters say they will not be swayed easy this time. Work and not words will make them decide their "chosen one". "I need to vote for someone who will ensure he takes up these (civic) issues seriously," said Manjunath Bhatt, a Hebbal resident. Just like Mr Bhatt, many in Karnataka voted keeping their safety in mind. The results today will be heavily determined by the voices of these residents who chose someone who will cater to their needs.