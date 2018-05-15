Rahul Gandhi's Epic Karnataka Defeat Broken Down In 10 Points

The result is a colossal failure for Rahul Gandhi, who was promoted to Congress president recently.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a huge win for his party today, proving that his popularity remains undiminished in an election that was seen as a primer for the national election next year. Karnataka has voted out the Congress government of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; the party now runs just two states in the entire country; the BJP governs 21 of 29. The result is a colossal failure for Rahul Gandhi, who was promoted to Congress president a few months ago.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
- Mr Gandhi, 47, led the Congress bid for re-election in Karnataka, a state which has not provided successive terms to any government in nearly 30 years. Apart from his rallies, Mr Gandhi visited a series of temples in Karnataka along with large maths or seminaries. He was accused by critics of parading "soft Hindutva" as a more palatable version of Hindu primacy.
- Mr Gandhi in turn accused the PM of dispensing low blows unbecoming of his office in the way that Mr Modi invoked Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin in a series of speeches. In one, Mr Modi said Mr Gandhi, not known for his oratorial skills, was welcome to try Italian if he were more comfortable in it.
- The decisive BJP victory is a strong rejoinder to a retinue of opinion and exit polls which forecast a fractured result. It also serves as antidote to those who surmised that Mr Gandhi, often derided as a political hobbyist rather than careerist, has finally hit his stride as a leader.
- That theory first gained currency in October when the Congress succeeded in giving the BJP a considerable scare in the election for the PM's home state of Gujarat. The BJP's thin victory there was seen as the result of a more mature approach by Mr Gandhi in handling state-level leaders. Supporters and analysts said his speeches have been improving, that he seems more confident in recent months in being able to attack Mr Modi over issues like the scarcity of jobs for young people and farmer distress.
- After Gujarat, the BJP lost crucial by-elections in Rajathan and Madhya Pradesh. None, however, was a bigger humiliation than its defeat in Gorakhpur, the homestead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Congress, however, played no role in the BJP's being turfed out there. It was the alliance between regional biggies Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati that defeated the BJP. Both leaders have said they will continue their alliance for the general election.
- Mr Gandhi, in an atypical move for the Congress, allowed plenty of autonomy to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in deciding the campaign and candidates for the southern state. Mr Siddaramaiah made a concerted effort to break the BJP hold over the Lingayats, a powerful and prosperous community, by recommending that they be recognised as a minority religion, which they have demanded for years. The BJP accused him of divisive politics; the Lingayats have stuck by the party, shows today's result.
- Mr Siddaramaiah was noted for a coalition acronym-ed as "AHINDA", which wove together minorities including Muslims, backward castes and Dalits. However, Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC/STs), who decide as many as 62 of 224 seats, have broken with the Congress. That is being attributed heavily to the role of B Sriramulu, the BJP's candidate for Deputy Chief Minister, who is a tribal leader. The Congress has also been dinged by Mayawati, a Dalit icon, who allied in Karnataka with Deve Gowda's party, the regional Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S).
- The Congress blew its chances by not allying with the JD(S), said another major opposition leader, Mamata Banerjee today, underscoring the need for anti-BJP parties to unitedly combat Prime Minister Modi. A partnership for the Congress and JD(S) would have required mutual forgiveness - Mr Siddaramaiah left the JD(S) over a decade ago to join the Congress. The dust from the break-up has still not settled.
- Prime Minister Modi campaigned exhaustively in Karnataka in the last leg of the election. At the time, the state was seen as evenly divided between his party and the Congress. He swung it for the BJP, acknowledged many analysts today. "Karnataka shows that in 2019, it will be Modi vs nobody," said BJP leader Sheshadri Chari referring to the PM's huge stock of public goodwill.
- Experts and politicians said that the Congress defeat was also underpinned by rural distress in Karnataka which has surged over the last few years amid a severe drought; a centuries-old dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu was decided only in February by the Supreme Court. Southern Karnataka, where farmers rely on the Cauvery's water, has severely cut back on its support for the Congress.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.