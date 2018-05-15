Rahul Gandhi's Epic Karnataka Defeat Broken Down In 10 Points

The result is a colossal failure for Rahul Gandhi, who was promoted to Congress president recently.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a huge win for his party today, proving that his popularity remains undiminished in an election that was seen as a primer for the national election next year. Karnataka has voted out the Congress government of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; the party now runs just two states in the entire country; the BJP governs 21 of 29. The result is a colossal failure for Rahul Gandhi, who was promoted to Congress president a few months ago.