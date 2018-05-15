Congress-Kumaraswamy Join, BS Yeddyurappa Says 'Me First': 10 Points

Election Results: As the BJP falls short of majority, the Congress extends support to JDS in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Karnataka: The BJP has staked claim to form the next government in Karnataka after emerging the single largest party but falling short of an outright majority. The party's BS Yeddyurappa met the governor a short while ago. In a stunning twist, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), which is set to finish third, said it would form government with Congress' support. The Congress arrived at an understanding with former prime minister Deve Gowda' regional party and agreed that his son HD Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister of a coalition government and that the Congress will get to name a Dalit leader as his deputy. The BJP, not giving up, rushed its ministers Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan to Karnataka. What happens next depends entirely on the governor of the state, Vajubhai Vala, who was appointed by the centre four years ago.