Congress-Kumaraswamy Join, BS Yeddyurappa Says "Me First": 10 Points

Karnataka Election Result: The state has 224 seats; the BJP has 106, five short of a clear majority. The Congress has 76 and JDS has 38.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2018 17:42 IST
Election Results: As the BJP falls short of majority, the Congress extends support to JDS in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Karnataka:  The BJP has staked claim to form the next government in Karnataka after emerging the single largest party but falling short of an outright majority. The party's BS Yeddyurappa met the governor a short while ago. In a stunning twist, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), which is set to finish third, said it would form government with Congress' support. The Congress arrived at an understanding with former prime minister Deve Gowda' regional party and agreed that his son HD Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister of a coalition government and that the Congress will get to name a Dalit leader as his deputy. The BJP, not giving up, rushed its ministers Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan to Karnataka. What happens next depends entirely on the governor of the state, Vajubhai Vala, who was appointed by the centre four years ago.
Here is the 10-point cheatsheet on Karnataka election results 2018:
  1. Of the Karnataka's 224 seats, the BJP is leading in 106, six short of a clear majority. The Congress is ahead in 77 and Deve Gowda's JDS in 37. 
  2. The Congress phoned Deve Gowda this afternoon and allegedly reached this deal: his son, HD Kumaraswamy, will be Chief Minister of a coalition government and the Congress will get to name a Dalit leader as his deputy.
  3. Mr Kumaraswamy will stake claim to form the government at 5.30 this evening. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We have had a telephonic talk with Deve Gowda and Mr Kumaraswamy and they have accepted it. Whoever JDS will decide, will head the government and then we will go to governor and give this in writing."
  4. Alleging that the Congress was trying to grab power through the "back door", BJP's BS Yeddyurappa said, "Karnataka has given the mandate of Congress free Karnataka. The Congress is trying to come back to power and people of Karnataka will not tolerate."
  5. Now, it is up to Governor Vala to decide who will get first shot at proving their strength - the BJP or the Congress-Gowda team.
  6. The Congress and the JDS were unable to enter a partnership ahead of the election results. The Congress' Chief Minister who was voted out today, Siddaramaiah, split from the JDS over a decade ago and the acrimony between him and Mr Gowda remains unmitigated.
  7. However, as a series of opinion and exit polls forecast a fractured Karnataka election results, the Congress made it clear that it would be open to sacrificing Mr Siddaramaiah if needed to team with the JDS.
  8. Mr Siddaramaiah himself appeared to have accepted his being turfed out, stating that this was his last election and that he would accept his party's decision to replace him with a Dalit as head of the state if needed.
  9. The BJP says that as the party with the most seats, it must get first crack at forming the government.
  10. BJP chief Amit Shah has a solid track record in ensuring the BJP forms the government in states where the result has been fractured - like Goa.


