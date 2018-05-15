NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
In Karnataka Cliffhanger, Outcome Today With Counting Of Votes: 10 Points

Hours before counting, the signs were not good for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had rubbished the exit polls

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2018 06:28 IST
Karnataka assembly polls 2018: The exit polls have been strangely divided in the state this time. (PTI)

New Delhi:  Three chief ministers from three parties see an almost equal chance of taking power in Karnataka when votes of the elections held on Saturday are counted tomorrow. An aggregate of exit polls predicts the BJP in the lead in a hung assembly with 97 of the 222 seats where voting has been held. The ruling Congress is next with 86 seats and the regional party, Janata Dal Secular (JDS), is tipped to end up with 31 seats. A party needs 112 to form a government. A new government has to be in place by May 31.
Here are the top 10 developments in the big story:
  1. The counting of votes will begin around 8 am at nearly 40 centres, the Election Commission has said.
  2. Hours before counting, the signs were not good for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had rubbished the exit polls. "There are at least half a dozen chief ministerial candidates in our party," said G Parameshwara, who heads the Congress in Karnataka.
  3. The Congress has hinted that it is willing to sacrifice Mr Siddaramaiah if it means getting the support of the JDS. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the JDS has not forgiven Mr Siddaramaiah for joining the Congress after exiting the JDS on a bitter note.
  4. A senior leader from the Congress in Delhi who asked not to be named told NDTV on Monday that Mr Siddaramaiah "will not come in the way of government formation".
  5. Mr Siddaramaiah also surprised many by commenting yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister - a possible sign that the Congress is out to win over Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy.
  6. BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP's presumptive chief minister, has already declared a date for his oath ceremony, May 17, and there are reports that he has booked a stadium.
  7. Perhaps as a reflection of the response to Yeddyurappa's confidence - Mr Siddaramaiah called him mentally disturbed - the BJP's central leadership has said it not sending anyone to Karnataka for post-poll negotiations.
  8. Though JDS is staring at a supporting role, by all forecasts, HD Kumaraswamy says he would rather be "king" than a kingmaker.
  9. Among the seats that will be most watched are Chamundeshwari and Badami - where the Chief Minister is contesting -Varuna, where Mr Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is contesting, Ramanagaram and Channapatna where Mr Kumaraswamy is a candidate, Shikaripura, the constituency of Mr Yeddyurappa, Bellary city which features one of the powerful Reddy brothers.
  10. Exit polls have been strangely divided in Karnataka --- while six have predicted that the BJP will be the single largest party, three vouch for the Congress. Only three say there will be a clear winner, while the rest predict a hung assembly.


Comments


