In Karnataka Cliffhanger, Outcome Today With Counting Of Votes: 10 Points

Karnataka assembly polls 2018: The exit polls have been strangely divided in the state this time. (PTI)
New Delhi: Three chief ministers from three parties see an almost equal chance of taking power in Karnataka when votes of the elections held on Saturday are counted tomorrow. An aggregate of exit polls predicts the BJP in the lead in a hung assembly with 97 of the 222 seats where voting has been held. The ruling Congress is next with 86 seats and the regional party, Janata Dal Secular (JDS), is tipped to end up with 31 seats. A party needs 112 to form a government. A new government has to be in place by May 31.
Here are the top 10 developments in the big story:
The Congress has hinted that it is willing to sacrifice Mr Siddaramaiah if it means getting the support of the JDS. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the JDS has not forgiven Mr Siddaramaiah for joining the Congress after exiting the JDS on a bitter note.
A senior leader from the Congress in Delhi who asked not to be named told NDTV on Monday that Mr Siddaramaiah "will not come in the way of government formation".
Though JDS is staring at a supporting role, by all forecasts, HD Kumaraswamy says he would rather be "king" than a kingmaker.
Among the seats that will be most watched are Chamundeshwari and Badami - where the Chief Minister is contesting -Varuna, where Mr Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is contesting, Ramanagaram and Channapatna where Mr Kumaraswamy is a candidate, Shikaripura, the constituency of Mr Yeddyurappa, Bellary city which features one of the powerful Reddy brothers.
Exit polls have been strangely divided in Karnataka --- while six have predicted that the BJP will be the single largest party, three vouch for the Congress. Only three say there will be a clear winner, while the rest predict a hung assembly.