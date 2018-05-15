In Karnataka Cliffhanger, Outcome Today With Counting Of Votes: 10 Points

Karnataka assembly polls 2018: The exit polls have been strangely divided in the state this time. (PTI)

New Delhi: Three chief ministers from three parties see an almost equal chance of taking power in Karnataka when votes of the elections held on Saturday are counted tomorrow. An aggregate of exit polls predicts the BJP in the lead in a hung assembly with 97 of the 222 seats where voting has been held. The ruling Congress is next with 86 seats and the regional party, Janata Dal Secular (JDS), is tipped to end up with 31 seats. A party needs 112 to form a government. A new government has to be in place by May 31.