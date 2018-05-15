Leads Show BS Yeddyurappa Ahead In Pocket Borough Shikaripura

Karnataka Election 2018 Results: BS Yeddyurappa started his day with a temple visit.

BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP's prospective Chief Minister in Karnataka, established an early lead today as counting of votes started in Karnataka. The 75-year-old is contesting from Shikaripura, the constituency in Shimoga, which has returned him to the assembly six times. Mr Yeddyurappa's party, the BJP is currently topping the tally after going neck and neck with the Congress earlier in the morning.Mr Yedyurappa's closest opponent is GB Malatesh of the Congress - locally seen as weak candidate, since he is a Kuruba in this Lingayat-dominated seat. Mr Yeddyurappa is one of the tallest Lingayat leaders in the state.Nearly 48 hours before the elections, Mr Yeddyurappa said his party will win 125 to 130 seats in the state - a prediction that flew in the face of the exit poll results that suggested a split verdict in the state. He had also rattled off a detailed itinerary to reporters which ended with a date for his oath ceremony. The show of confidence had drawn a jeer from the Congress, whose Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it a sign of being "mentally disturbed". Mr Yeddyurappa had refused to be drawn out, commenting coolly that the Congress was about to lose the election and it does not matter what they say.Today, Mr Yeddyurappa started his day with a temple visit.

