Shirahatti, Which Has Always Picked Karnataka Winner, Offers Big Clue

The party that wins Shirahatti wins Karnataka, say people.
The BJP's Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani is leading in Shirahatti, which is perhaps the most watched seat in Karnataka. The Congress candidate, Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa, is at the second spot.
Shirahatti is named after a panchayat town in central Karnataka's Gadag district of North-West Karnataka.
It has managed to vote for the winning party in seven assembly and five Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress had won by a slim margin of around 300 votes.
CommentsAmong other such bellwether seats are Yelburga, Tarikere and Harapanahalli, where the BJP is ahead.
The BJP has already crossed the magical 112 mark in leads while Congress is leading in over 60 seats. A party needs 112 to win in Karnataka, where 222 seats voted on Saturday.
