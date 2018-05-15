Shirahatti, Which Has Always Picked Karnataka Winner, Offers Big Clue

Shirahatti has managed to vote for the winning party in seven assembly and five Lok Sabha elections.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2018 11:19 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shirahatti, Which Has Always Picked Karnataka Winner, Offers Big Clue

Yelburga, Tarikere and Harapanahalli are among other bellwether seats in Karnataka. (File)

Shirahatti:  Even before the results are out in Karnataka, the BJP had enough reasons to celebrate. One of them was that it was winning in Shirahatti - a constituency that has always picked the winning party and is taken as a predictor with fair accuracy.

The party that wins Shirahatti wins Karnataka, say people.

The BJP's Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani is leading in Shirahatti, which is perhaps the most watched seat in Karnataka. The Congress candidate, Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa, is at the second spot.

Shirahatti is named after a panchayat town in central Karnataka's Gadag district of North-West Karnataka.

It has managed to vote for the winning party in seven assembly and five Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka,  the Congress had won by a slim margin of around 300 votes.

Comments
Among other such bellwether seats are Yelburga, Tarikere and Harapanahalli, where the BJP is ahead.

The BJP has already crossed the magical 112 mark in leads while Congress is leading in over 60 seats. A party needs 112 to win in Karnataka, where 222 seats voted on Saturday.
 



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka ElectionBJPShirahatti

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka Election ResultsKarnataka Elections Result and Stats 2013Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Election Results LiveElection ResultsElection Results in Kannada

................................ Advertisement ................................