Karnataka Election Results 2018: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, The Man Who Once Stepped Aside For PM Modi

As election results plunged Karnataka into a political game of thrones , the man who is set to make the most important decision is Gujarat veteran Vajubhai Vala, 80.Vajubhai Vala -- a former RSS man who joined the BJP in Gujarat and became its president twice -- was appointed Governor of Karnataka in 2014.If he follows convention, he is expected to invite the single largest party to form the government, which is the BJP. But this was not the case in states like Goa and Manipur, where the Congress turned out to be the single largest party in the assembly elections held last year. The governor, according to experts, can also call two parties who together have a majority.Mr Vala had vacated his assembly seat Rajkot-II when PM Modi contested his first state election from in Gujarat in 2001. He had won seven elections from the seat.In the 2002 assembly polls, PM Modi moved to contest from the Maninagar seat and Mr Vala was back to contesting from Rajkot West.When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister in Gujarat, Mr Vala was a minister in his government. As the Gujarat finance minister, Mr Vala presented the state budget 18 times. He also served as the speaker of the Gujarat assembly.Mr Vala had joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor, in his school days. He joined the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh and soon grew close to Keshubhai Patel, a powerful Gujarat BJP leader who became the state's Chief Minister in 1995.In 1975, Mr Vala was elected to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and served as the Mayor in the 80s and 90s. During the emergency, he was imprisoned in Sabarmati jail for 11 months.