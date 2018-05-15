Karnataka Election Result 2018: How To Watch Karnataka Election Results 2018

Though development remained part of the political discourse, it was overtaken by a match between the two parties over corruption. PM Modi repeatedly addressed the Siddaramaiah government as "seedha rupaiah government" (a government that takes bribes for work) and "10 per cent commission government". Provoked, Siddaramaiah first called the Modi dispensation a "90 per cent commission government" and then served legal notices to PM Modi and BJP chief Shah, demanding an apology and threatening to file Rs. 100 crore civil and criminal defamation suit if they did not tender it. PM Modi and Mr Shah also raised the issue of killing of RSS and BJP workers allegedly by SDPI, an Islamist political party floated by the Popular Front of India, which the prime minister said was the "abc of communalism".
The results for this closely-watched election, with a significant bearing on the 2019 elections, will be declared on Tuesday. Here's how you watch Karnataka assembly election results 2018:
How can I watch Karnataka assembly election result 2018?
NDTV is covering the Karnataka assembly election extensively. You can watch the live coverage on NDTV 24x7 or stream live on ndtv.com/live
When will the live coverage of Karnataka assembly election result 2018 begin?
The live coverage for Karnataka assembly election result 2018 will start at 7 am on NDTV 24x7.
When will the counting for the Karnataka assembly election result 2018 begin?
The counting of votes for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 starts at 8 am.
How can I watch NDTV 24x7 online?
You can watch NDTV 24x7 online by clicking here.
Where can I get the latest information and updates on the Karnataka assembly election result 2018 ?
CommentsYou can receive the latest news on the Karnataka assembly election result 2018 here.
You can also watch the special analysis of Karnataka assembly election result 2018 with NDTV's panel of election experts at 8 pm on NDTV 24x7.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.