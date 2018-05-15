Karnataka Election Result 2018: How To Watch Karnataka Election Results 2018

Karnataka election results 2018 will be declared on Tuesday

Karnataka election results 2018 will be declared today. A key state and one of the last bastions of the Congress party, Karnataka witnessed a bitter political campaign amid allegations and counter-allegations of corruption and communalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the face of the BJP's campaign for Karnataka, the only southern state where the party has been able to form a government. The party pitched BS Yeddyurappa for Chief Minister. For Congress, it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and its president Rahul Gandhi who led the charge for Karnataka elections 2018.Though development remained part of the political discourse, it was overtaken by a match between the two parties over corruption. PM Modi repeatedly addressed the Siddaramaiah government as "seedha rupaiah government" (a government that takes bribes for work) and "10 per cent commission government". Provoked, Siddaramaiah first called the Modi dispensation a "90 per cent commission government" and then served legal notices to PM Modi and BJP chief Shah, demanding an apology and threatening to file Rs. 100 crore civil and criminal defamation suit if they did not tender it. PM Modi and Mr Shah also raised the issue of killing of RSS and BJP workers allegedly by SDPI, an Islamist political party floated by the Popular Front of India, which the prime minister said was the "abc of communalism".

The results for this closely-watched election, with a significant bearing on the 2019 elections, will be declared on Tuesday. Here's how you watch Karnataka assembly election results 2018:

