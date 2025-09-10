Karisma Kapoor's Children Have No Access To Sunjay Kapur's Assets: Sources

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children have no access to assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from their father's family trust, as claimed by Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, sources said today. A bitter battle is being fought over Mr Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore assets. His mother Rani Kapur and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor have claimed that the family trust (RK Family Trust) - named after Rani Kapur - and his personal assets have been "usurped" by Priya Kapur.

The high-profile succession battle escalated yesterday when Karisma Kapoor's children - Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) - claimed through a suit that Priya Kapur allegedly forged the will that surfaced seven weeks after Sunjay Kapur's death in June.

His wife, meanwhile, told the Delhi High Court today that Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust. "What more do they want?" said Ms Kapur's counsel Rajiv Nayar.

"All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" the counsel asked.

However, sources say that the control of these assets remains with Priya Kapur and that the children have no access to them.

The court issued notice to Priya and posted the matter for October 9.

The suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan has sought one-fifth share each in their father's assets. It has also questioned the will dated March 21, which allegedly leaves Mr Kapur's entire personal estate to Priya Kapur. It also raised about the will's validity, claiming it "was not registered". It also claimed that Priya Kapur had earlier stated that Sunjay Kapur had not left behind a will.

Priya Kapur's lawyer today admitted that the will was not registered, adding that it being unregistered "does not take the nature away".

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjat Kapur as of June 12, the day of his death. The matter is posted for hearing on October 9.

"For the moment, I am only going to register it (the plaint) and ask you to file replies. Along with replies, defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the judge said.

Sunjay Kapur's mother has also challenged the will, saying there was nothing left for her. She also claimed that she sent more than 15 emails to Priya Kapur seeking clarity on the will but got no response.

"Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80 years old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head," her counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, submitted.

Earlier, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur's suit argued that they shared a close relationship with their father, with frequent travel, family time, and business involvement.

Priya Kapur's counsel, meanwhile, also mentioned Karisma Kapoor's divorce case proceedings with Sunjay Kapur.

"There were litigations after litigation, it ultimately culminated in a bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife. You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years. It's not as if these people are left on the streets," the counsel said.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years. They were married in 2003 and divorced in 2016.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 during a polo match in London.