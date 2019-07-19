Kamal Nath Slammed After Accused In Congressman's Murder Seen In Assembly

Somesh Chaurasia has accused the Kamal Nath government of protecting his father's "killer"

Four months after Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered, his son received a rude shock when local television channels flashed images of the main accused sauntering around the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday. Somesh Chaurasia has now accused the Kamal Nath government of protecting his father's "killer" in a bid to remain in power.

The visit of Govind Singh Thakur, who happens to be the husband of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Rambai Thakur to the Madhya Pradesh assembly, has triggered a huge controversy. The Congress, which has 114 seats in the state assembly, enjoys only a slim lead over the BJP's 108 in the state assembly with seven legislators extending outside support. Two of these are from the BSP.

"I'm an eyewitness to my father's murder. I had even stated before the magistrate that Govind Singh Thakur was among those who killed my father, but his presence in Vidhan Sabha building and the withdrawal of the Rs 25,000 reward on him shows that the Kamal Nath government is protecting the man who murdered my father. He's being protected by the government just to ensure its survival. Now I feel that my father made a mistake by joining the Congress," he said.

The Damoh district police had declared Rs 25,000 reward on Mr Thakur's arrest, but it was withdrawn on 28th June after the accused submitted multiple applications of not being involved in the murder case.

Former Minister and BJP lawmaker Vishwas Sarang came heavily on the government and said, "Despite the security cover, murder accused was roaming freely in the Vidhan Sabha, this shows that cops turned a blind eye towards the murder accused's presence, all at the behest of the Congress government, which is being supported among other MLAs by the BSP legislator wife of the murder accused man. Just to ensure that there is no threat to government from the BSP."

Home minister Bala Bachchan expressed ignorance even after 24 hours when media showed the video of Mr Thakur's presence in the Vidhan Sabha building. He later said, "We'll look into the matter."

Devendra Chaurasia was murdered on March 15, 2019 in Hatta town of Damoh district. Govind Singh Thakur and his aides are accused in the case. Mr Thakur, while talking to journalists, claimed he was innocent and not present at the spot of murder on March 15.

Rambai Thakur, the accused's wife and the BSP lawmaker from Patharia, had raised the issue multiple times in the Vidhan Sabha and said her husband and close relatives were being falsely implicated in the murder case.

In the 230-member house, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is running with the support of four independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party MLA.

Govind Singh Thakur is also convicted in a 1998 murder case of Congress leader Rajendra Pathak by district court. He is currently out on bail granted by the state high court.

