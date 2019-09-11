Jyotiraditya Scindia To Stay With Congress, Won't Join BJP: Report

Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is currently busy focusing on the Maharashtra elections

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has no intention to leave the party and reports stating that he will join the BJP if not appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief is "rumour-mongering by vested interests," sources said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the chairman of the Screening Committee for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due later this year. He was expected to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday. However, the meeting has been postponed.

Sources shared that Sonia Gandhi had not summoned Mr Scindia and neither he had asked for time to meet her. They added that the internal rift for the appointment of next MPCC chief has been flagged at the highest level and whatever decision is taken will be accepted by all.

While talking to media earlier today, Mr Scindia said: "I did not ask for the time to meet Sonia Gandhi. The news was wrong. At present, I am focussing on Maharashtra elections."

Earlier this month, hoardings requesting Sonia Gandhi "not to come under anyone's pressure" and appoint Mr Scindia Madhya Pradesh's Congress unit chief was seen in Gwalior.

"All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi should not come under anyone's pressure and must appoint Jyotiraditya Scindia as the state chief of the party," read the poster, which also had pictures of Sonia and Jyotiraditya on two sides.

Before that, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had met Ms Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised her of the need for a new MPCC president.

