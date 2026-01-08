Video: BJP Leader, 73, Touches Feet Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's 31-Year-Old Son

A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devendra Kumar Jain, 73, touching the feet of 31-year-old Mahaaryaman Scindia, the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has gone viral on social media, triggering political and social discussion in Madhya Pradesh. The video shows Devendra, the party's MLA from Shivpuri, touching the feet of Mahaaryaman, who is 42 years younger than him.

The 11-second-long video is from the 69th National School Games, which were held on Monday at the Shivpuri District Stadium. Monday was also Devendra's birthday and he celebrated the occasion during the sports event with Mahaaryaman Scindia and others.

Devendra was seen cutting his birthday cake while Mahaaryaman stood beside him clapping. After the cake was cut, Devendra bent and touched feet of the 31-year-old. Social media users have intercepted the 73-year-old MLA's gesture in different ways- ranging from respect to political subservience.

'Not Bothered About Viral Video'

Speaking with NDTV, Devendra Kumar Jain said that touching someone's feet is a personal expression of respect and not something prohibited by any rule or law.

ये शिवपुरी से 3 दफे बीजेपी विधायक श्री देवेन्द्र जैन हैं, उम्र 73 साल

जिनके पैर छू रहे हैं वो महाआर्यमन सिंधिया हैं, उम्र 31 साल.

सवाल उठे तो माननीय ने कहा किस संविधान में लिखा है कि अपने से छोटे व्यक्ति के पैर छूना गलत है. महाआर्यमन ने उनके जन्मदिन पर केक मंगवाया, कटवाया और खड़े… pic.twitter.com/FyLokpjP0D — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 8, 2026

"There is nothing written in the Constitution that says one cannot touch the feet of someone younger. People are making the video viral, but it does not bother me," Devendra said.

He added that Mahaaryaman Scindia was informed about his (Devendra's birthday) at the Shivpuri District Stadium.

According to the 73-year-old MLA, Mahaaryaman arranged for a cake from the market and had it cut on the stage. He also stood up and sang the traditional birthday song "May you live for a thousand years" for him. "I was emotionally touched by his gesture, and out of gratitude I touched his feet. It was purely a cultural and personal expression," Devendra said.

He pointed out that he was a three-time MLA and not "some naive child" to act without understanding the implications of his actions.

Party Yet To Comment On Viral Video

So far, neither Mahaaryaman Scindia nor the BJP leadership has issued an official statement on the controversy. However, the video continues to circulate widely, with political observers saying it reflects the changing dynamics of power, influence and symbolism within party politics.

Whether the gesture was simple respect or something more loaded politically is now being debated both online and offline turning a birthday moment into a statewide political talking point.