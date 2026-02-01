Cements India's Path To Huge Economic Growth: Jyotiraditya Scindia On Budget

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the budget 2026 today saying it is a "forward looking budget crafted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the youth of India.

"The budget will control the fiscal deficit and there will be a concentration on setting up health and infrastructure," he said. "It is a very robust budget, which cements India's journey and set the path for Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

Noting the high points of the budget presented earlier today, he said there is a concentration on orange economy and a deeper focus has been laid on capital expenditure, northeastern states, and rapid urbanisation.

Regarding the reaction from the Congress and the other Opposition parties, he said, "The less we say about the Congress party, the better. A party that has lost confidence of the people of India... A party that is engaged in anti-India rhetoric will definitely not see anything good in the budget".

The Opposition has slammed the budget, peppering it with multiple criticisms. The Congress has said the Budget 2026 lacks imagination, fails to address capital outflows, urban infrastructure gaps and the agrarian crisis.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi posted a scathing criticism on X.

"Youth without jobs.

Falling manufacturing.

Investors pulling out capital.

Household savings plummeting.

Farmers in distress.

Looming global shocks - all ignored.

A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India's real crises," his post read.

The big-ticket proposals in the budget this year included a tax holiday till 2047 to foreign companies providing cloud services, a 20-plus percentage hike for modernisation of the armed forces, setting up a committee to review the impact of new technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, a Rs 40,000 crore push over five years for the semiconductor sector to focus on research and training and a big cut on customs duty for anti-cancer drugs.





