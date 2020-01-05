JNU Updates: Violence Breaks Out In Delhi's JNU, Students' Union Chief Aishe Ghosh Injured

The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru students union) is protesting inside the campus against the hostel fee hike for over one month. During the protest, they also locked down the server room for registration for next semester. A minor clash broke out yesterday between JNUSU and ABVP students over the registration process being stopped.



Today, a protest march was called by JNUSU near Sabarmati Hostel where the clashes happened between the two groups. Police have not been called inside the campus but are deployed outside. A senior officer said once the complaint is given they will take the action.









