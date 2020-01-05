JNU Updates: Violence Breaks Out In Delhi's JNU, Students' Union Chief Aishe Ghosh Injured

Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today evening. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who got injured in the violence, said she was attacked by "goons wearing masks". "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
What we are seeing on- P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020
Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and
attack students.
What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?
I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020
Professor Atul Sood spoke about students and faculty being attacked with stones by goons who entered the campus unchecked. "These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars being completely vandalised including my car," Professor Atul Sood said.
Is the @DelhiPolice complicit in the violence unleashed at JNU by masked goons? https://t.co/8fxH9r4zh6- Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 5, 2020
Today, a protest march was called by JNUSU near Sabarmati Hostel where the clashes happened between the two groups. Police have not been called inside the campus but are deployed outside. A senior officer said once the complaint is given they will take the action.
Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU#EmergencyinJNUpic.twitter.com/kWEsQaZ5gE- JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020
Violence hit Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University this evening as the head of its students union was attacked on campus. Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars.