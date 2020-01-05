JNU Updates: Violence Breaks Out In Delhi's JNU, Students' Union Chief Aishe Ghosh Injured

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh was injured in violence

New Delhi:

Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today evening. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who got injured in the violence, said she was attacked by "goons wearing masks". "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the updates on the violence at JNU:

Jan 05, 2020 20:34 (IST)
JNU Violence: P Chidamram said the violence is "beyond belief"
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government."

Jan 05, 2020 20:27 (IST)
JNU Violence: Arvind Kejriwal tweets, "Police should immediately stop violence, restore peace"
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the JNU violence and said, "How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?"
Jan 05, 2020 20:25 (IST)
JNU Violence: Teachers, students were attacked by stones inside campus
Professor Atul Sood spoke about students and faculty being attacked with stones by goons who entered the campus unchecked. "These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars being completely vandalised including my car," Professor Atul Sood said.
Jan 05, 2020 20:21 (IST)
JNU violence: Teachers have been attacked

Sucharita Sen, faculty of Centre for the Study of Regional Development, was admitted in AIIMS with head injury. Teachers have also been attacked inside the campus.
Jan 05, 2020 20:19 (IST)
JNU Violence: Protests planned at ITO at 9 PM tonight

Protests are being planned at the ITO today at 9PM by the Jamia Coordination Committee
Jan 05, 2020 20:17 (IST)
Prashant Bhushan questioned if the Delhi police "is complicit in the violence at JNU".

Jan 05, 2020 20:14 (IST)
"This is the last thing you expect. Delhi police are at the gate and under their protection the assault is going on. This is a premeditated attack. I was told that it is in the presence of the SHO of the locatility that the ABVP goons entered the campus," says Yogendra Yadav.
Jan 05, 2020 20:11 (IST)
"Sabarmati Hostel, Mahi Mandvi Hostel, Periyar Hostel are under attack. Those who are still outside, avoid these hostels and take alternative routes," tweeted JNU students' union
Jan 05, 2020 20:09 (IST)
The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru students union) is protesting inside the campus against the hostel fee hike for over one month. During the protest, they also locked down the server room for registration for next semester. A minor clash broke out yesterday between JNUSU and ABVP students over the registration process being stopped.

Today, a protest march was called by JNUSU near Sabarmati Hostel where the clashes happened between the two groups. Police have not been called inside the campus but are deployed outside. A senior officer said once the complaint is given they will take the action.




Jan 05, 2020 20:05 (IST)

Jan 05, 2020 20:04 (IST)
Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers At JNU, Several Injured
Violence hit Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University this evening as the head of its students union was attacked on campus. Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars.
