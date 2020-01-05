'Fascists In Control Of Nation': Rahul Gandhi, Opposition On JNU Violence

Read inOther Languages

JNU Violence: Several students, including Aishe Ghosh, the head of JNU Students' Union or JNUSU and several professors were severely injured in the attack. The JNUSU claims the Delhi police "did nothing" to stop the violence

JNU Violence: "Fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of voices of brave students": Rahul Gandhi

After several masked goons broached Delhi's Jawaharlal University campus, assaulting students and vandalising property, several top political leaders took to social media to share videos of the attack and condemn it. Several students, including Aishe Ghosh, the head of JNU Students' Union or JNUSU and several professors were severely injured in the attack. The JNUSU claims the Delhi police "did nothing" to stop the violence and have alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, urging the Delhi Police to "immediately stop violence and restore peace". "How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he added.

In another tweet, Mr Kejriwal said he has spoken to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, adding that Mr Baijal was moitoring the situation closely.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, condemning the attack, saying "the fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students".

The Congress, in its official Twitter handle, also condemned the attacks, saying it was a "direct result of the BJP govt's divisive politics".

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram and Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted over the attack, with Mr Chidambaram and Mr Surjewala claiming alleged inaction on the part of the police. Mr Chidambaram also said the violence "is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government".

Mr Tharoor claimed the attack on the students were "tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020".

Senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted alleging "collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers". Mr Yechury also shared a video of Ms Ghosh, the president of JNUSU, who has been taken to AIIMS.

JNU Professor Atul Sood, speaking to NDTV, said that the mob threw "big stones that could have broken our skulls", adding that he say cars, including his, vandalised.

The mob which assaulted Jawaharlal Nehru University students is said to number around 50. The university is currently under lockdown and its gates have been sealed.

