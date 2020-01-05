'Stones Large Enough To Break Out Skulls': JNU Teacher On Violence

JNU's professor Sucharita Sen was injured in the attack.

Large stones that could have broken skulls were thrown at the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University by masked men, JNU Professor Atul Sood told NDTV today. Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday after a group of around 50 masked goons barged into the campus and attacked students and teachers.

"These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised including my car," Professor Sood said.

Several students, including JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh, have been injured in the violence. Professor Sucharita Sen has also received injuries.

Injured and bleeding, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union, has been taken to AIIMS. "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she told reporters.

The students allege the goons are still inside one of the hostels in the campus. The police, "who are in the campus and the security personnel did nothing," said JNUSU vice-President Saket Moon.

The JNUSU has alleged the complicity of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack.

The ABVP has alleged that their members were attacked by leftist students. "Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," ABVP JNU tweeted from its official handle.