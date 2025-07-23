JNU Extends Application Deadline For PhD Admissions 2025-26, Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date for online submission of application forms for admission to its PhD programmes through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF, and GATE for the academic year 2025-26. According to the latest notification, candidates can now apply until July 28.

Admission and Eligibility

Admissions to JNU's PhD programmes are being conducted through the following routes:

UGC-CSIR NET

Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) awarded by UGC, CSIR, ICMR, DBT, and NBHM

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) - valid only for the School of Engineering

To be eligible, candidates must meet the educational qualifications and possess valid NET/JRF/GATE scores in the relevant subjects as specified in the University's e-Prospectus. Applications without both criteria will not be considered.

Key Admission Guidelines

A candidate may select up to three fields of study in order of preference. Preferences once submitted cannot be changed.

All applications must be submitted online. Offline submissions will not be accepted.

GATE-qualified applicants are eligible only for programmes under the School of Engineering.

For JRF category admissions, the fellowship certificate must be valid at the time of document verification.

Admission Process By Category

UGC/CSIR NET Candidates

Admission will be based on NET percentiles from June 2024 onwards, with a 70:30 weightage split between the NET percentile and viva-voce performance.

JRF Candidates

Applicants must apply separately under this category. Selection will be based entirely on the viva-voce performance (100% weightage). Candidates with assistant professorship or lectureship without JRF are not eligible under this category.

GATE Candidates

Only those applying to the School of Engineering (Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Mechanical Engineering) with valid GATE scores will be considered. Admissions will follow a 70:30 weightage between GATE score and viva-voce.

Applicants are advised to frequently visit the University's official website - jnu.ac.in - for updates and detailed eligibility criteria mentioned in the e-Prospectus.