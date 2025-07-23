JNU Extends Application Deadline For PhD Admissions 2025-26, Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date for online submission of application forms for admission to its PhD programmes through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF, and GATE for the academic year 2025-26. According to the latest notification, candidates can now apply until July 28.
Admission and Eligibility
Admissions to JNU's PhD programmes are being conducted through the following routes:
UGC-CSIR NET
- Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) awarded by UGC, CSIR, ICMR, DBT, and NBHM
- Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) - valid only for the School of Engineering
To be eligible, candidates must meet the educational qualifications and possess valid NET/JRF/GATE scores in the relevant subjects as specified in the University's e-Prospectus. Applications without both criteria will not be considered.
Key Admission Guidelines
- A candidate may select up to three fields of study in order of preference. Preferences once submitted cannot be changed.
- All applications must be submitted online. Offline submissions will not be accepted.
- GATE-qualified applicants are eligible only for programmes under the School of Engineering.
- For JRF category admissions, the fellowship certificate must be valid at the time of document verification.
Admission Process By Category
UGC/CSIR NET Candidates
Admission will be based on NET percentiles from June 2024 onwards, with a 70:30 weightage split between the NET percentile and viva-voce performance.
JRF Candidates
Applicants must apply separately under this category. Selection will be based entirely on the viva-voce performance (100% weightage). Candidates with assistant professorship or lectureship without JRF are not eligible under this category.
GATE Candidates
Only those applying to the School of Engineering (Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Mechanical Engineering) with valid GATE scores will be considered. Admissions will follow a 70:30 weightage between GATE score and viva-voce.
Applicants are advised to frequently visit the University's official website - jnu.ac.in - for updates and detailed eligibility criteria mentioned in the e-Prospectus.