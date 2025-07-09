Advertisement

JNU Opens Registration For UG, COP Programmes For 2025-26

Admissions to both UG and COP programmes will be based on the candidates' performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on merit lists.

JNU UG, COP admissions 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially commenced the registration process for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Aspirants seeking admission can now apply online through the university's official portal - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU UG, COP admissions 2025: Key Dates To Remember

    •    Application Window: July 8 to July 15, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)
    •    Correction Window: July 16 to July 17, 2025 (online only)
    •    First Merit List (Tentative): July 23, 2025
    •    Pre-enrolment Registration & Fee Payment: July 23 to July 25, 2025
    •    Physical Verification of Documents:
          UG: July 30, 31 and August 1, 2025
          COP: August 4, 2025

JNU UG, COP admissions 2025: How To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official JNU admissions website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the UG/COP registration link on the homepage.
Step 3. Complete the registration by entering essential details like contact number and email address.
Step 4. Fill out the application form and pay the prescribed fee.
Step 5. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on merit lists and further admission-related announcements.

