JNU Admissions 2024: Last Date To Apply For Undergraduate Courses Today

JNU Admissions 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to close its online application registration window for undergraduate courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs for the academic session 2024-25 today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Locate and select the registration link on the homepage

Fill in essential information, such as contact number and email address, to complete the registration, and then submit the form

Finalise the application process by making the required payment of application fees.

Once payment is complete, submit the form

Download and print the application form

The official JNU website states: "In case of a tie in undergraduate and COP programs, merit will be determined based on the higher marks secured in the CBT conducted by NTA. If needed (in case of a tie), preference will be given according to the marks obtained in the qualifying 10+2 examination. In the event of a further tie, higher marks obtained in Class 10 will be considered. Candidates whose results have been declared will be given preference over those whose results have not been declared."

Admissions at JNU will be offered in BA Hons Foreign Languages, BSc Program in Ayurveda Biology, and Certificate of Proficiency Programs based on CUET (UG) 2024 scores and deprivation points earned by eligible candidates. Candidates may apply separately for admission to these courses based on their CUET (UG) 2024 results.