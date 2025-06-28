JNU Invites Applications For PhD Admissions 2025, Check Full Schedule Here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the online application window for PhD admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Interested candidates can submit their applicaiton by visiting the university's official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, until July 7, 11.50 PM.

PhD admissions are being offered under three categories: through JRF, NET, and GATE (applicable only for the School of Engineering). Applicants must ensure they meet both the academic and exam-based eligibility criteria as outlined in the official e-Prospectus.

Candidates are required to apply separately for each category-JRF, NET, and GATE. Those without valid qualifications in these national-level exams or without the relevant academic background are not eligible to apply.

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: Check Complete Schedule Here

As per the official schedule, candidates will be able to edit their application forms between July 8 and 9. Viva-voce invitations are likely to be issued by July 18, with the interviews tentatively set from July 25 to 31.

JNU will release its first merit list on August 11. Pre-enrolment and fee payment for this list will be held from August 11 to 13, followed by physical verification from August 18 to 21. The second list is expected on August 29, with subsequent formalities ending by September 5.

If required, a third and final list will be issued on September 15, with verification concluding on September 23. The final admission deadline is September 30.

Eligibility requires a minimum of 55% marks in a Master's or MPhil degree, or 75% in a four-year Bachelor's. Reserved category candidates are eligible for a 5% relaxation.

Applications are accepted online only, with up to three program choices allowed per candidate.