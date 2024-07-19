UGC NET Cancellation, CUET UG Result Delay Jeopardized JNU Academic Calendars: VC Santishree

The delay in the announcement of the CUET UG results and the cancellation of the UGC NET is likely to impact admissions at the upcoming academic session. A total of 261 universities will conduct admission for the undergraduate course based on CUET UG 2024 scores.

Delhi University, vice chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier noted that the delay in the release of the CUET UG results will impact the admissions at the university. The commencement of the semester for first-year students at DU will be postponed to August 16, due to a delay in the release of the CUET-UG results.

Initially scheduled to start on August 1, the delay in the publication of results has disrupted the academic calendar. Mr Singh added that classes for other semesters will begin as per scheduled on August 1.

JNU vice chancellor Santishree D Pandit has also noted that the academic calendar at the university have jeopardized due to the exam fiasco and the irregularities in the UGC NET and CUET UG exams.

"The cancellation of UGC-NET exams and delay in CUET UG result announcement have jeopardized Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) academic calendars," news agency ANI quoted Ms Pandit.

Speaking to ANI, Santishree denied reports that the university will shorten winter break and hold extra classes in view of delayed admission, stating that no decision has been taken in this regard.

"JNU faculty will decide how they manage the three different academic calendars i.e for UG courses, PG courses and PhD programmes. I hope that UGC NET and CUET UG results come fast because that has totally jeopardized our academic calendar so we will have three different academy calendars, one for the Masters, one for the UG and one for the PhD. And JNU is a bottom-up approach. So it is the chairpersons, the deans who will decide how they will run these semesters," she added.

When asked if JNU might drop the CUET UG system, the Vice Chancellor said, "No, MA admissions are already completed, and BA admissions will go through CUET." She confirmed that classes will begin as soon as the CUET results come out.

The University was planning to start the classes in August.

Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the CUET UG 2024. The National Testing Agency had initially scheduled June 30 as the result announcement date for the exam, however, the results were delayed following the fiasco and irregularities in the NEET UG and UGC-NET.

