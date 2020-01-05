Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers At JNU, Several Injured

New Delhi:
- Eyewitnesses said the 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm. Terrified students were phoning professors for help, a professor told NDTV.
- Accusing the ABVP of working in tandem with outsiders who arrived armed on campus, Saket Moon, Vice-President of the students union, claimed that the mob was going from room to room "indiscriminately attacking students". Through it, security guards remained "mute spectators", he said.
- A professor, Atul Sood, told NDTV: "The mob threw huge stones and entered hostels, vandalising property... These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised including my car."
- Injured and bleeding, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union, has been taken to AIIMS. "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she told reporters.
- Hashtagged "#EmergencyinJNU and #SOSJNU, a tweet from the students' union's official handle read: "Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other."
- "This is an attack right under the nose of Delhi police...this was an attack on the university," said Yogendra Yadav to NDTV.
- He also claimed that the police, according to his information, had been present all along at the gate of the university but did not act. "It is beyond shocking," he said.
- Over the last 70 days, the university has been seeing a standoff between the students and the administration over a hike in hostel fees.
- Yesterday, the JNU administration said students protesting over the fee hike "ransacked" the server room and "intimidated" technical staff.
- While members of the JNU students' union alleged that students were attacked by ABVP members, the RSS-affiliated ABVP said its members protested against the disruption of internet, after which they were attacked by the members of the Left Unity.