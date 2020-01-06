JNU Violence Live Updates: Slogans Raised Against Cops At JNU Campus Hours After Unprecedented Violence

JNU violence was followed by a flag march.

Unprecedented violence unfolded at Delhi's Jawaharlal University on Sunday evening when several masked men, armed with sticks and stones, barged into the university campus and targeted students and teachers, spreading chaos and terror. Around 30 students, all from Left-backed groups, and 12 teachers were injured. Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union s was among those who suffered serious injuries in the attack that shocked the nation. "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," she said.

One of the most shocking visuals from Sunday's violence shows Aishe Ghosh - with cuts and wounds on her face - sitting as students and teachers help her after the attack.

Political leaders across parties, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have condemned the violence.

Sunday's violence comes less than a month after police clampdown at the Jamia University in the national capital, an incident that students across the country and world condemned.

Here are the updates on JNU violence:

Jan 06, 2020 06:20 (IST) JNU Violence: "Go Back" Slogans Chanted Against Cops During Flag March - Video

"Go Back" slogans were chanted against the cops during Delhi Police's flag march at JNU campus hours after violence broke out at the university, injuring about 40 students and teachers. #WATCH Delhi: 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during the flag march conducted by police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. pic.twitter.com/w5OYN3DAo0 - ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020