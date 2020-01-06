Around 700 Cops Deployed Outside JNU Day After Masked Attack

Large deployment has been made to maintain law and order in the campus, cops said

A day after violence broke out inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, around 700 police personnel were deployed outside its gates on Monday, the police said.

The police said that the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as violence continued inside the campus for two hours.