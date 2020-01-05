SOSJNU Trends With Distress Calls, Updates After Violence In JNU

JNU News: A mob of around 50 masked goons assaulted students, faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru University

After a mob of around 50 masked goons assaulted students and faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, social media flooded with help, news updates, distress calls and support from several users. The hashtags #SOSJNU, #JNUViolence, #JNUattack and #JNUProtests started trending soon after the news of the attack on students broke.

One of the tweets called for students to gather at JNU's Paschimabad Gate, where the press was collected.

JNU prof Ranjani Mazumdar has asked that everyone get to the Paschimabad Gate of JNU, opp DLF Promenade Mall



The press is there. Gather there and apply pressure on the police.



The Main Gate is gheraoed by Bajrang Dal and ABVP goons right now - Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) January 5, 2020

Another Twitter user tweeted using the hashtag #SOSJNU, posted a screenshot of a conversation on WhatsApp, saying her "friend's friend has been beaten up by goons outside JNU main gate".

My friend's friend has been beaten up by goons outside JNU main gate. He has been taken to #aiims trauma centre. She needs someone to contact here, asap! Pl help. #JNUattack#jnuunderattack#SOSJNUpic.twitter.com/sdYvniyeAj - Devika Mittal (@devikasmittal) January 5, 2020

Adil Hossain, a research scholar, tweeted saying his sister was inside her hostel in JNU, adding, "She is scared. We are all scared."

My sister is trapped in her hostel in JNU as the ABVP goons attacked students even inside toilets and hostel rooms! She is scared. We are all scared. https://t.co/VifmcZ4LG1 - Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) January 5, 2020

Another tweet, using the hashtag #JNUattack, called for people to gather at a protest in Mumbai.

Urgent!

Protest against brutal attacks on JNU students & inaction by Delhi Police.

Place: Hutatma Chowk , Fort

Time: 4:00 PM

Spread the word! #JNUattack#SOSJNUpic.twitter.com/tbX0AS06ge - Mumbai Against CAB (@MumbAgainstCAB) January 5, 2020

The JNU Students' Union also tweeted photos of a ransacked hostel room.

These are photos depicting the carnage, carried out in the hostels. These terrorists entered this campus and unleashed terror while the the Vice Chancellor of this University, the guards and Delhi Police stood by as enablers. #SOSJNU#EmergencyinJNUpic.twitter.com/E4FqnQ2YS3 - JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, a JNU graduate, tweeted a video message calling for a stop to mob violence. "Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan," Swara Bhasker tweeted.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn - Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Violence in the university resulted in several students, including the head of JNUSU, being injured. Eyewitnesses say goons entered the campus at around 6.30 pm in the evening. Around 9 pm, they had broached the campus.

JNUSU said faculty tried to protect students from being beaten up.