'Shocking, Disgusting, Cowardly': Bollywood On JNU Attack

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre with severe head injuries

Actors, director and public figures have spoken against the violence that broke out today evening at the JNU campus. Around 7 pm today, 50-60 masked men and women entered the campus of JNU in Delhi and ransacked the institute premises and beat up students who were peacefully protesting against a fee hike.

30 students and a dozen faculty members have sustained injuries during the attack and have been hospitalised. JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, who suffered severe head injuries, was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Suchitra Sen, who is a faculty of JNU's Centre for the Study of Regional Development, was also admitted to AIIMS with injuries to her head. 2 students remain in critical condition.

Here are some of the reactions of Bollywood actors and public figures:

Sonam Kapoor: Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents.

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

Shabana Azmi: This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh: Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh: Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Zeeshan Ayub: Request more and more people to reach JNU. The goons are being given a free hand by the rioters who have closed the doors of the campus. Tell your friends, relatives and everyone and reach out together.

ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों से request है कि #JNU पहुँचें। दरवाज़ा और रास्ते बंद करके , अपने गुंडोंको खुली छूट दे रहे हैं ये दंगाई। अपने दोस्तों, रिश्तेदारों और सबको बताएँऔर साथ में पहुँचें।???????? — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) January 5, 2020

Swara Bhasker: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen??? pic.twitter.com/4z5QqA6kya — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Pooja Bhatt: To members of my supposed 'fraternity'who were meant to opine & dine with the ruling party this evening-trust you implored them to curtail the violence unfolding across the nation.Or at the very least,as part of the 'scrumptious' meal on offer,help yourselves to some humble pie.

To members of my supposed 'fraternity'who were meant to opine & dine with the ruling party this evening-trust you implored them to curtail the violence unfolding across the nation.Or at the very least,as part of the 'scrumptious' meal on offer,help yourselves to some humble pie. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 5, 2020

Kunal Kamra: India is a parody account of democracy.