Trump's MAGA Ally Laura Loomer Predicts These 3 Americans Will Join Musk's New Party

US President Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) ally Laura Loomer predicted on Sunday that three famous Americans-- including Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie-- will join billionaire Elon Musk's new America Party. Following through on his threat, Trump's former presidential advisor and the world's richest person, announced the launch of his new political party in the United States earlier today, just a day after US President Donald Trump signed the Big, Beautiful Bill into law.

Taking to X, Loomer wrote, "I predict Tucker Carlson, MTG, and Thomas Massie will join the new 'America Party' to spite President Trump."

In the past, Loomer has labelled Carlson, an American conservative political commentator, a "fake Trump supporter." Geene became the MAGA leader's target after he sided with Musk over his criticism of the Big Beautiful legislation.

Massie, a Musk-backed legislator, was among two Republicans who voted against Trump's signature spending bill alongside the entire House Democratic Caucus. Trump has previously called him a "pathetic loser."

Musk's New Party

Musk, who was Trump's biggest political donor in the 2024 election, launched his America Party to challenge what he described as the country's "one-party system."

The tech mogul had a bitter falling out with the president after leading the Republicans' effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk opposed Trump's massive domestic spending plan, saying it would explode the US debt, and vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

Now, with his own political framework under the so-called America Party, Musk will try and achieve that.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," the SpaceX and Tesla boss posted on X, the social media platform that he owns.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk cited a poll -- uploaded on Friday, US Independence Day -- in which he asked whether respondents "want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system" that has dominated US politics for some two centuries.

The yes-or-no survey earned more than 1.2 million responses.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he posted on Saturday.

Musk also shared a meme depicting a two-headed snake and the caption "End the Uniparty."

