All About UAE's New Golden Visa For Indians: Eligibility, Perks And More

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made its residency program more accessible to professionals across sectors. The Gulf nation has introduced a new type of Golden Visa based on nomination, albeit with some conditions, unlike the current practice of investing large amounts in either property or business in the country. The move comes as good news for Indian nationals, who make up one of the largest expat communities in the UAE.

The expanded Golden Visa targets nurses, educators and content creators, broadening the pool beyond the original entrepreneur, investor, student and specialist segments drawn to the South Asian country by its tax advantages, world-class infrastructure, and stability.

What The Golden Visa Originally Offered

Launched in 2019, the program was originally tailored for high-net-worth individuals via real estate investment. In 2022, the minimum property threshold for a 10-year visa was dropped to AED 2 million, opening doors to a broader pool of investors. Immigrants could also get Dubai's Golden Visa by investing a large amount in a business in the country.

What New Program Offers

Apart from investors, entrepreneurs, and top students, the Golden Visa was expanded in May to now covers scientists, executives, frontline workers, school teachers, principals, and university faculty, nurses with 15+ years of experience, YouTubers, podcasters, and digital creators, accredited e-sports professionals above the age of 25, and Luxury yacht owners and maritime executives.

Under the "new nomination-based visa policy," Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh), beneficiaries and people involved in the process have told news agency PTI.

Over 5,000 Indians are expected to apply for the nomination-based visa in three months, they said.

India On The Testing Group

India and Bangladesh have been selected for the first phase of testing this visa, and a consultancy named Rayad Group has been chosen to test the initial form of the nomination-based golden visa in India. According to Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, Indias have a "golden opportunity" to get the UAE's Golden Visa.

The Selection Process

"Whenever an applicant applies for this Golden Visa, we will first check their background, which will include anti-money laundering and criminal record checks, as well as their social media," said Rayad Kamal told PTI.

The background check will also show if and how the applicant can benefit the UAE's market and business activities in any other way, such as culture, finance, trade, science, Start-up, professional services, etc.

"After this, RayadGroup will send the application to the government, which will make the final decision on the nomination-based Golden Visa," he added.

Applicants seeking the UAE Golden Visa under the nomination category may obtain pre-approval from their home country without the need to visit Dubai.

"Applications can be submitted through One VASCO centres (visa concierge service company) in India and Bangladesh, our registered offices, our online portal, or our dedicated call centre," he added.

Benefits Of The UAE's Golden Visa

After getting the Golden Visa, one gets the freedom to bring his or her family members to Dubai. "You can also keep servants and drivers based on this visa. You can do any business or professional work here," Rayad Kamal said, adding that the property-based Golden Visa ends in case of property sale or division, but the nomination-based visa will remain forever.

The UAE government's initiative and India's selection as the first country for this visa reflect the strong business, cultural, and geopolitical relations between India and the UAE, which have become stronger after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, effective May 2022.

The Golden Visa nomination process is an agreement between the UAE and its (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) CEPA signatory/partner countries. This is a pilot project which has started with India and Bangladesh and will soon include China and other CEPA countries.

RayadGroup and VFS have been chosen to vet the applicants and then forward them to the UAE authorities.