UAE Debunks Reports Of Rs 23 Lakh Lifetime Dubai Golden Visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has debunked recent reports claiming Dubai was planning to grant lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities. UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) noted that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the country and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

The clarification came after a consultancy named Rayad Group recently claimed that it was chosen by the UAE to test the initial form of a "nomination-based golden visa" in India. The firm claimed that under the "new nomination-based visa policy," Indians could get the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh).

UAE stated that the claim has no legal basis and was made without coordination with relevant authorities. It said that "categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions."

The Gulf nation also reaffirmed its commitment to provide a safe and transparent environment for applicants and to continuously enhance its services exclusively through official digital platforms.

"Legal action will be taken against entities spreading such false information in an attempt to illegally collect money from individuals aspiring to live and reside in the UAE, exploiting their hopes for a dignified and secure life," the official notification said.

The authority urged individuals wishing to visit, live, or invest in the UAE not to respond to inaccurate rumours or false news spread for quick profit and advised them not to pay any fees or submit personal documents to parties falsely claiming to offer such services.

Visa seekers are also asked to verify the accuracy of procedures only through official sources-either by visiting the authority's website or contacting the call centre before taking any action.

About UAE's Golden Visa

Launched in 2019, the program was originally tailored for high-net-worth individuals via real estate investment. In 2022, the minimum property threshold for a 10-year visa was dropped to AED 2 million, opening doors to a broader pool of investors.