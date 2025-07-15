Kerala Woman Died By Suicide In UAE, Husband, In-Laws Booked In Dowry Case

The husband and the in-laws of the 32-year-old Kerala woman, who was found dead with her toddler in the United Arab Emirates's Sharjah, have been booked for a dowry harassment case. The victim, Vipanchika Maniyan-- a native of Kollam district in Kerala-- allegedly died by suicide at her Sharjah apartment on July 8. Her one-year-old daughter was also found dead under tragic circumstances. Later forensic report confirmed the child died from "airway obstruction, possibly by a pillow", raising suspicions that the child may have been killed before the mother took the extreme step.

Per a Khaleej Times report, a handwritten note in Malayalam -- believed to have been written by the dead woman-- was found in the house that contains details suggesting emotional distress and allegations of abuse.

Now, the victim's family has accused her husband, Nidheesh Valiyaveettil, and his family of physical and mental harassment of both victims. In her complaint to Kerala police, the victim's mother, Shyamala, alleged that Maniyan faced persistent dowry harassment and racial abuse from her husband and in-laws.

Per reports, Maniyan and Valiyaveettil got married in 2020 and moved to Sharjah. The victim's mother claimed that following her marriage, Maniyan was regularly harassed over dowry, humiliated over her appearance, and isolated by her husband and in-laws.

The complaint alleged that the victim's hair was cut to make her look "less attractive", as she was fair-skinned while her husband and his family were dark-skinned. Shyamala also alleged that her granddaughter, Vybhavi, who was just one year old, was physically harmed after Maniyan opposed Valiyaveettil's "relationships" with other women.

Due to marital dispute, Maniyan had been living separately in an apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah, with her daughter for the past few months. But Valiyaveettil had sent her a legal notice for divorce.

Unable to bear the ongoing harassment, Maniyan took the extreme step on July 8, according to the complaint. The victim's mother accused Valiyaveettil, his sister Neethu Beni, and their father of abetment to suicide.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman) and 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.