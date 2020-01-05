Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi Top Cop On JNU Attack; Ministry Tweets Warning

The attack on JNU is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, the Home Ministry said (File)

Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday, after a mob of masked goons barged into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and attacked students and teachers. The Home Ministry, in a series of tweets, called the attack "highly condemnable", and said such "acts of violence and anarchy" will not be tolerated.

"It has come to Ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated," the Ministry tweeted from its official handle.

"Police has been called by JNU administration to maintain law and order situation in JNU," it added.