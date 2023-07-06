Jharkhand Okays 180 Days Of Maternity Leave For Contractual Employees. (Representational)

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to sanction 180 days of maternity leave for women contractual employees engaged by the state administration. Earlier, there was no provision to extend such a benefit to women employees appointed on contract.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal to allow maternity leave to women workers appointed on a contract basis. Eligible women employees will get 180 days of maternity leave," a statement from the state secretariat said.

The proposal approved by the Chief Minister will be applicable to such women employees who have worked on contract for 80 days in the last 12 months, the statement added.

