Piracy At Poll Hub: CCTV Staff Arrested For Watching Vijay's Movie In Chennai

A man has been arrested for allegedly watching a pirated version of actor Vijay's upcoming film "Jana Nayagan" inside the CCTV control room at the Anna University counting centre in Chennai.

Following the completion of polling for the Assembly elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stored in three strong rooms across Chennai, including one at Anna University, under tight security surveillance.

According to police, a staff member working in the CCTV control room illegally watched the movie on a laptop and shared visuals on social media. The accused has been identified as Yuvaraj (36), who was serving as a CCTV technical head on a contract basis and recruited through the Election Commission.

Yuvaraj allegedly posted a photo on Facebook showing multiple CCTV screens in the background, along with a laptop displaying the film "Jana Nayagan." The post quickly went viral, triggering a controversy.

Based on a complaint from a Chennai Corporation official, police launched an inquiry. During the investigation, it was found that on the 23rd, before the EVMs were moved into the strong room, Yuvaraj watched the pirated version of the film while on duty and shared it online.

Police are now probing how he accessed the film, whether he watched the full version, and the source of the pirated copy.

Yuvaraj, a native of Thiruvarur district, has been arrested by Kotturpuram police. A case has been registered under provisions of Information Technology against him for violating election security protocols, and further investigation is underway.

The film "Jana Nayagan" is yet to receive certification following legal disputes between the production house and the CBFC. Earlier, multiple arrests were made in connection with the film's leak online, including three key accused.