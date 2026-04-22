'Vijay Was Not Shocked After <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Landed In Trouble,' Says Father SA Chandrasekhar Amid Leak Row

Vijay's Jana Nayagan was meant to be a grand farewell before the actor stepped into politics. Instead, the film found itself stuck in controversy, facing delays, legal hurdles, and even piracy before its official release.

Now, his father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, has revealed that none of this has come as a surprise to the family.

Vijay's Prediction

Speaking to Behindwoods about the ongoing issues, SA Chandrasekhar said that Vijay was fully aware of the complications that could arise from his political entry.

In fact, the actor had openly warned the film's producer during the audio launch event held in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, 2025.

Recalling the moment, Chandrasekhar said, "Don't say you didn't expect problems. When Vijay signed the film, he told the producer during the audio launch held in Malaysia, 'See, you are making a film when I am heading to politics. I hope you are aware of the hurdles the film would face. Are you okay with that?' He knew it would face hurdles. That is why he said the same. It was well expected. We are not shocked."

He further added, "If the film was released without any hurdles, we would have been surprised."

Piracy And The Setback

Apart from certification and legal troubles, Jana Nayagan also suffered a major blow when it was leaked online before its theatrical release. Addressing this, Chandrasekhar did not mince his words.

"Criminal minds first attack the heart and then go break the financial route," he said, pointing to the damaging impact piracy can have on a film's prospects.

The leak triggered strong reactions across the film industry, with several leading stars condemning piracy and urging audiences to avoid engaging with illegal content.

When asked whether political opposition could be behind the film's troubles, Chandrasekhar chose to remain measured in his response. He acknowledged that such thoughts are natural but avoided making any direct allegations.

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

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