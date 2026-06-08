Janhvi Kapoor's <i>Peddi</i> Co-Star Defends Her Amid Criticism: 'Don't Troll And Cause Her Mental Distress'

The controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi continues to spark debate on social media, with many viewers criticising certain scenes and camera angles in the film.

As discussions around the alleged objectification of women in the Ram Charan-starrer intensified, actor Jagapathi Babu has come forward in support of his co-star.

According to Eenadu, he defended the actress and urged people to show empathy.

"Artistes should not be trolled over creative decisions in a film. The poor girl simply did what the director asked her to do. Sometimes things misfire, and that can happen. In this matter, I support Janhvi Kapoor. She should not be targeted personally. People should not troll her and cause her mental distress," Jagapathi Babu said.

Amid the growing backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana recently addressed the criticism and issued a public apology. He also confirmed that the scenes which drew objections from viewers would be edited.

In a statement shared on social media, Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

The filmmaker further assured audiences that the team had listened to the concerns being raised and would make the necessary changes.

Janhvi Kapoor has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding her role in Peddi.

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