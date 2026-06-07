Actor Raghava Lawrence To Contest From Vijay's Trichy Seat? What He Said

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has hinted at his possible entry into politics by addressing the growing speculation of him contesting elections from the Trichy East seat - initially won by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and then dropped.

Lawrence, in a post on X, said that he would want to acknowledge the speculations amid many people reaching out to him for clarification.

"All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over the phone and requesting to meet me, asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note. I'm currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on the 10th," he wrote.

The actor added that he will hold a press conference on June 11 at 9:30 am to address "an important decision" regarding his life.

Vijay had contested from Trichy (East) and Perambur, and won both in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections held in April. In Trichy (East) the actor defeated the DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. Vijay, while contesting for the seat, was looking to establish a voter base beyond Chennai, to counter the argument that his support is confined to celebrity-friendly pockets.

He had run a high-octane campaign, with rallies cutting through the bustling corridors of the Gandhi Market and the narrow lanes of the Rockfort area, and drew large and enthusiastic crowds.

However, under electoral rules, a candidate can only hold one seat - leaving Vijay to choose between the two seats.

Vijay then gave up Trichy (East) and chose Perambur, allegedly due to its proximity to the state secretariat.

Who is Raghav Lawrence

Raghava Lawrence is an actor, choreographer, film director, composer, playback singer, lyricist, film producer, and philanthropist known for his works primarily in Tamil cinema. He made his debut as a dance choreographer in 1993 and as an actor in 1999. He adopted the name "Raghava" in 2001, and choreographed songs for many prominent actors and directors in Tamil and Telugu cinema throughout his career.

He had made a guest appearance with Vijay in the Tamil movie Thirumalai (2003). In 2012, Lawrence directed the Telugu movie Rebel starring Prabhas and Tamannaah. He also acted in Kanchana 2 in 2015.

In 2019, Lawrence directed Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxxmi Bomb' - the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana. He had initially announced his exit from the project, saying, "More than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character." However, he rejoined the team.

Lawrence often makes headlines for his philanthropic efforts. The actor established 'The Raghava Lawrence Charitable Trust' in 2015 to support impoverished and disabled individuals in India. In 2023, he requested fans to stop donating to the trust, stating that he is now financially stable enough to fund its activities on his own.

Over the years, Lawrence funded numerous medical treatments, including open-heart surgeries for underprivileged children. He also provided financial assistance and job opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Through his Maatram initiative, Lawrence even provided tractors to farmers to help improve their livelihoods.