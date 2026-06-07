Congress Bags TVK's First Rajya Sabha Seat. DMK Responds With Jibe

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), signalling a long-term alliance with the Congress party, has offered its first Rajya Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu to Congress. The day after TVK allocated the seat, the DMK officially announced its exit from the INDIA alliance. The party leaders said the Congress party's behaviour following the assembly election results has hurt its cadres.

There was high expectation surrounding TVK's first Rajya Sabha seat, and many voices within the party argued that the seat should be given to one of its own leaders.

Chief Minister Vijay, however, had a different idea.

In what is seen as a gesture of gratitude towards Congress for supporting the TVK, Vijay decided to allocate the seat to the national party.

Vijay's close associate, Praveen Chakravarthy, who played a key role in strengthening ties between TVK and Congress, has been nominated as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

During Chief Minister Vijay's visit to Delhi, his scheduled meeting with Congress leaders was postponed.

Earlier, Vijay had also skipped the oath ceremony of the Kerala Chief Minister. These developments fuelled speculation that Vijay was distancing himself from Congress.

By offering the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, Vijay, however, has now signalled a strong relationship with the party despite the growing rift between Congress and the DMK. Sources in both TVK and Congress say the two parties are keen to work together over the long term.

The DMK, meanwhile, has accused the TVK of avoiding a direct confrontation with the BJP by handing over the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan posted on X "If you go to the Rajya Sabha, you'll have to take a stand on every issue. More importantly, you'll have to oppose the BJP directly. That's the only reason no member from TVK was sent to the Rajya Sabha."

As the INDIA alliance prepares for its meeting on June 8, the DMK's exit is being viewed as a setback. The Congress, however, believes the TVK can maintain the alliance's momentum in the southern states, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The TVK has yet to officially join the INDIA alliance.

On TVK's joining INDIA alliance, the party's Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the Chief Minister will take a call on the matter.