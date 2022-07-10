Bodies Of 2 Minor Girls Recovered From River In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The trio drowned while taking a bath in Mendhar river near Dhaki Bridge on Saturday. (Representational)

Bodies of two minor girls who had drowned along with a boy in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were recovered on Sunday, officials said.

The trio drowned while taking a bath in Mendhar river near Dhaki Bridge on Saturday.

While boy was rescued by army unit in Mendhar, operation to trace the two missing continued till Sunday, they said.

The bodies of duo were recovered from Chajjala area after 15 hours of going missing in the river, they said.

The deceased girl have been identified as Rifat (8) and Aliya (10), they said.

Azhar (9) was rescued by army on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)