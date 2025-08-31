2 Terrorists Arrested In J&K's Poonch, Weapons Recovered

Police have arrested two terrorists with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, officials said on Sunday.

Tariq Sheikh of Azamabad and Riyaz Ahmad of Chamber village were taken into custody during a raid, they said, adding that two assault rifles and some ammunition were recovered at their disclosure.

Police raided the house of Sheikh at Azamabad and arrested him along with his associate, Ahmad.

After questioning the duo, the police team raided the rented accommodation of Sheikh at Jallian village and seized the weapons, the officials said.



