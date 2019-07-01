Aamir Khan, Big B Endorse Water Conservation. 'Inspiring', Says PM Modi

Aamir Khan posted a video urging people to take a step towards securing water for the future.

As parts of the country grapple with acute water scarcity, the central government on Monday launched a five-point water conservation campaign - Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The campaign found two Bollywood superstar endorsers - Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan - who echoed the need for water conservation, contributing to a better future.

"It is critical that we save water today for a better tomorrow, for our future generations and nation." - Mr. @aamir_khan urges everyone to take a step forward and do their bit in conserving water to secure our future. #JanShakti4JalShakti@narendramodi@PMOIndia@gssjodhpurpic.twitter.com/1SH2YBvBUG — Jal Shakti Abhiyan (@JalShaktiAbhyan) July 1, 2019

Just hours after the two posted videos of them asking people to conserve water, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised them for their efforts in creating awareness.

"Extremely valid points by @aamir_khan on the need to conserve water and create awareness at the grassroots level," said PM Modi, re-tweeting Amir Khan's video.

The Prime Minister's reply did not go unnoticed by Aamir Khan, who then extended his support to the new government initiative.

".@narendramodi Sir, the initiative taken up by you of making water the fundamental and primary issue for all of us is an extremely important step. Our wholehearted support is with you," he replied.

In a second tweet, PM Modi also responded to Amitabh Bachchah or Big B calling his wise words inspiring.

"Wise words from @SrBachchan, which will surely inspire you towards conserving water and urging others to do so as well! #JanShakti4JalShakti," PM Modi said.

The Videos, over a minute long, by both Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were shared on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan Twitter account before PM Modi shared them on his official Twitter account that has 48.3 Million followers.

The time-bound conservation mission will focus on 1592 stressed blocks in 256 districts and will be centered on five aspects - water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

The campaign will run through citizen participation during monsoon (July 1-September 15). An additional phase will run from October 1 to November 30 for states receiving northeast retreating monsoons.

On Sunday, during his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi requested citizens to help conserve water.

Over the past few weeks, Chennai has been dying up, affecting close to 9 million people in the city. Severe water shortage has also been reported from parts of Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Addressing the water crisis, Tamil Superstar Politician Rajinikanth had said last week, "As of now, immediate measures that need to be taken is saving rain water. It should be on a war-footing mode."

