Jaipur Woman Who Killed, Chopped Up Tinder Date Gets Life Term

Priya Seth befriended Dushyant Sharma on Tinder in February 2018. (File)

A court in Jaipur has sentenced three people for killing a 28-year-old businessman, whom one of the accused had met on the dating app Tinder, five years ago.

In his order on Friday, Sessions Judge Ajit Kumar Hinger said the prosecution has presented adequate evidence to authenticate facts.

Priya Seth, 27, the main accused, befriended Dushyant Sharma on Tinder and later called him to a rented accommodation where she and her two accomplices Dishkant Kamra and Lakshya Walia held him hostage to demand ransom from his family.

After Dushyant's family failed to pay the ransom, the accused killed him by stabbing him multiple times and smothering him with a pillow, prosecution counsel Sandeep Lohariya said on Saturday.

"The prosecution has presented adequate evidence to authenticate these facts. The evidence presented by the prosecution proved that the accused have committed the crime," Sandeep Lohariya quoted the judge as saying.

Based on the evidence, the court convicted the three accused under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he said.

Sharma met Seth online in February 2018. In May 2018, Seth and her associates planned to demand ransom from Sharma's family.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from Sharma's father. After the victim's father deposited Rs 3 lakh in his son's account, the accused used Sharma's debit card to withdraw Rs 20,000 from an ATM near Nehru Udhyan in Jaipur. Fearing that their crime will come to light, the accused killed Sharma, cut his body into pieces and stuffed them into a suitcase, which they dumped on the Delhi road.

Seth and Kamra have a criminal history. She was arrested thrice in 2014, 2016 and 2017 for breaking an ATM machine while Kamra was arrested once in Mumbai.

