Jaipur Woman, Lover Kill Husband. CCTV Shows Them Carrying Body On Bike

A woman and her lover murdered her husband after he confronted her over her extra-marital affair in Jaipur, said police. They were spotted carrying the victim's body on a motorcycle to dispose of in a jungle. The two suspects then tried to burn the body to get rid of evidence.

Gopali Devi, wife of Dhannalal Saini, had been in an affair with Deendayal Kushwaha for five years. She had lied to her husband about working in a factory, while Kushwaha worked at a clothes store.

Doubting his wife's claim, Saini, a vegetable seller, had followed her to the clothes store last Saturday to enquire what type of work she did. There, she found the two together. Infuriated, he confronted them.

The accused then took the victim to another shop on the floor above, where they hit him on his head with an iron pipe and strangled him with a rope.

"The victim had objected to their affair, after which his wife and co-accused Deendayal hit him on his head with an iron rod in rage. This led to him losing consciousness. He possibly died on the spot," said Digant Anand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Jaipur.

They packed the body in a sack, loaded it on Kushwaha's motorcycle, and went out to find a place to dispose it of. CCTV footage showed them passing a market area with the huge sack.

Near the Ring Road, they unloaded the body and set it on fire so that the police couldn't figure out his identity after they found the body. The body was only half-burnt when the accused fled seeing a car approaching them.

DCP Anand said the half-burnt body was found near the main road and they were able to identify it after two days. While the woman has been arrested, it is not known if the police have been able to trace Kushwaha.