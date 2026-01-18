Jagdeep Dhankhar's Rare Appearance For Son-In-Law's Book Release At Jaipur Literature Festival

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made a rare public appearance at the Jaipur Literature Festival today for the release of his son-in-law Kartikeya Vajpayee's debut novel, 'The Unbecoming'. This marked his first public outing since being admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he had "two bouts of unconsciousness" last week.

Dhankhar has maintained an exceptionally low profile since his sudden resignation in July 2025, an office he vacated two years ahead of his scheduled term ending in August 2027 due to health concerns.

The author, Kartikeya Vajpayee, shares a legal background with his father-in-law but has followed a distinct path focused on spiritual identity. His novel, The Unbecoming, features a foreword by the Dalai Lama-a contribution Vajpayee describes as a "blessing."

The book explores mystical and spiritual states of mind through the unique analogy of cricket, drawing heavy influence from Mahayana Buddhism and the teachings of Mahavatar Babaji. The launch included a discussion featuring veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia and publisher Milee Ashwarya.

At the book release, Dhankhar appeared a little frail but in good spirits. He released the book and met with friends and well-wishers.

The former chairman of the Rajya Sabha also sat in the audience during the discussion on the book. He, however, refused to take questions from the media.

Dhankhar has a close Rajasthan connection, having practised as a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court. He was born in the village of Kithana in Jhunjhunu district, and he started his political innings in Rajasthan. He began his political career with the Janata Dal and became a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in 1989. He also served as a minister in the Chandra Shekhar government. Later, he joined the Congress and contested the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, but did not win.

In the 1993 state elections, he tried his luck again on a Congress ticket and became the MLA from Kishangarh for one term, until 1998.

Dhankhar is from the Jat community and is believed to hold sway among it. In Rajasthan, the Jats make up about 12 to 16 per cent of the voting population and can make or break an election.