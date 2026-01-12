Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After He Faints At Home Twice

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he fell unconscious twice on January 10, his office said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had "two bouts of unconsciousness" in the washroom late night on January 10.

Mr Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past. In March 2025, he experienced chest pain, leading to admission in AIIM's critical care unit.

Mr Dhankhar resigned as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.