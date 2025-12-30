J&K Cracks Down On Overseas Separatists Spreading Misinformation

In a significant escalation of its crackdown on secessionist propaganda and digital misinformation, a special judge in Srinagar has issued a proclamation against three accused in a case registered by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

The proclamation, issued under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), marks a decisive legal move against what the authorities describe as a coordinated anti-national campaign operating from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a CIK statement from Srinagar, the case, among other things, involves promoting enmity and circulating statements conducive to public mischief.

Investigators say the case was registered following intelligence inputs that exposed a well-orchestrated conspiracy by anti-social elements acting at the behest of secessionist forces.

Investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly been masquerading as journalists, freelancers, and representatives of news portals, while systematically weaponising social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp.

They are accused of creating and disseminating fake, exaggerated, and out-of-context content designed to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, and fuel mass unrest in Kashmir Valley.

Officials say the overarching objective of this digital campaign is to promote anti-national sentiment and create disaffection against India.

The accused named in the case are Mubeen Ahmad Shah of Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar, Azizul Hassan Ashai alias Tony Ashai, also of Jawahar Nagar, and Rifat Wani of Trehgam in Kupwara district. They are all holed up abroad.

Investigators claim their involvement in spreading false and fabricated narratives has been firmly established during investigation.

After the arrest warrants were issued, the accused allegedly went underground to evade legal action.

The court has now asked them to appear on or before January 31. Authorities have warned that failure to comply will lead to stringent legal action, including the attachment of property.

CIK officials noted that despite being declared absconders, the accused continue to remain active on social media, persistently peddling provocative and fabricated content aimed at destabilising public order in the Union Territory.

The counter-Intelligence Kashmir said it will continue to act decisively against all elements involved in anti-national propaganda and digital subversion.