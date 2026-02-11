ITC Fabelle Launches 'Arc Of Love Chocolate' Collection For Valentines Day

ITC Fabelle has introduced ‘The Arc of Love', a Valentine's Day chocolate collection inspired by the five stages of love. It features five handcrafted heart-shaped pralines.

The limited-edition range draws on the idea of love as a journey that blossoms and deepens over time. Each praline in the collection represents a distinct stage in that journey, shown through different flavours and textures.

‘The Beginning' features a white chocolate shell filled with milk chocolate mousse and caramelised macadamia nuts.

‘The Bloom' comprises a milk chocolate shell with a spicy mousse filling. ‘The Bond' is crafted with a ruby chocolate shell containing lemon conserve and dark mousse. ‘The Belief' consists of dark chocolate dipped in cocoa liquor.

The collection concludes with ‘The Beyond', which combines chocolate and cheese mousse with a hint of French sea salt in a milk chocolate shell.

The praline collection is priced at Rs 845 and will be available at select Fabelle boutiques, on Fabelle.in, and through food delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit.

Subash Balar, Vice President and Business Head of Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery & NCD, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “At Fabelle, craftsmanship is our foundation, but innovation is our compass. It is what enables us to continually redefine what luxury chocolate can be. From first-of-its-kind concepts and unexpected pairings to immersive, sensorial experiences, innovation shapes how we engage with our consumers. With The Arc of Love, we have translated that unfolding journey into flavour, form and experience, crafting each moment so couples can savour not just chocolate, but the poetry of love itself.”

Fabelle will also host a seven-course dining experience on February 14 at select ITC Hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata. The experience will be available at Cajsa in Bengaluru and Ottimo in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, and is priced at Rs 15,000 per couple. Pre-booking is available.