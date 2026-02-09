Bengaluru House Help's Sweet Anniversary Surprise For Couple Wins Hearts Online

What started as a simple talk about an anniversary turned into a touching moment that is now winning hearts on social media. A sweet gesture by a house help in Bengaluru has become widely loved after a video of the moment went viral.

The video shows the house help surprising a couple with a rose and a chocolate on their anniversary. People online are praising the moment for its warmth and simplicity.

This touching video was posted on Instagram by Neha Harchandani. In the clip, a domestic help can be seen hesitantly standing with a rose and chocolate in her hand.

Neha Harchandani explained in her post that she had casually mentioned her wedding anniversary to her housekeeper, whom she calls Didi. She then brought her a rose and a chocolate.

In the video, Harchandani asks her why she brought these gifts that day and then lovingly tells her how lovely they are.

Then, the domestic help presents the gifts to the couple. Moved by her genuine and loving gesture, the couple touches her feet and asks her to continue blessing them.

Watch Video Here:

The post also mentions that Didi asked her husband to order these gifts from Blinkit, which shows how much care and effort she put into making this surprise special.

Social Media Reaction

This small but heartfelt gesture is now touching people on social media and turning an ordinary day into a special memorable moment for the couple.

One user commented, "Oh my God, so cute."

Another user noted, "How sweet she is."

"You and Your husband also very sweet he touched her feet and took blessings is wholesome moment," added a third user.