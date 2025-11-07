Advertisement
Israeli National Killed In Motorcycle Crash In UP

Read Time: 1 min
Mathura:

An Israeli tourist en route from Delhi to Agra on a motorcycle as part of his India tour died in a road accident on Friday morning, police said.

According to the Farah police station in charge, two Israeli nationals were riding separately towards Agra to visit the Taj Mahal when one of the motorcycles skidded, leaving 22-year-old Chenven Aire seriously injured.

He was immediately taken by an ambulance to the Farah Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary and informed the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi. Further action will be taken after receiving directions from embassy officials, the police said.

Officials stated that both tourists had arrived in India on October 23 with a one-year visa for a cross-country trip.

