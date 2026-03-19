They Went To Dubai With A Dream, Now All They Want Is To Be Back In India

When two brothers from Hyderabad dreamt of settling in Dubai, little did they know a war was brewing in the Middle East, which would plunge them into one of the most difficult phases of their lives.

Shoaib and Sohail landed in Dubai on January 28. The plan was to first get a job and then settle down in the futuristic Gulf metropolis, known for its groundbreaking architecture and luxurious lifestyle. Their Dubai dream emerged as a costly bet as the US and Israel's war with Iran erupted just 30 days later.

Life started getting difficult thereafter. The situation worsened. With very little money left and no job in hand, the two brothers decided to fly back to their homeland. But the skyrocketing prices posed another challenge.

The Dubai Struggle

The two brothers share a small room with four others in Dubai. The accommodation is not too far from the airport. Explosions would occur at regular intervals.

Shoaib has completed his post-graduation in England. He had a job in India, too. A search for better opportunities drew him and his brother to Dubai. But things did not go as they had planned.

The job market slowed down during Ramzan, says Shoaib. "We gave a few interviews but didn't receive any positive response."

Read: Dubai Real Estate Shows Resilience Amid Israel-Iran War

By early March, they decided to return home. That is when the situation worsened. The war started. Flight prices went up. The brothers planned to celebrate Eid in Dubai, hoping that the ticket prices would drop after the festival.

But until then, daily expenses emerged as a major headache. The rent and food are a big chunk of their expenses, and affording two meals a day has become a struggle.

"We are arranging funds. We have some friends here. It's a difficult moment, but we are managing somehow," says Sohail.

Returning Home Is Priority

Back home, their family in Hyderabad remains very worried. They keep asking them to return home.

"We consoled them. We told them everything will be alright, and we will return once normal flights resume," says Shoaib.

For them, returning home is their priority. Everything else can be managed later, Shoaib adds.

The brothers have also reached out to the Indian community for help. And they did get some help. The Indian Consulate is assisting people, they say, adding that some Indians are also helping those stranded in Dubai.